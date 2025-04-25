Jaguars GM gushes over Travis Hunter in introductory press conference
By Tyler Reed
There's no debate, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest move of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars jumped from fifth to second in an absolute blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Travis Hunter.
RELATED: Latest NFL Draft rumor is that Shedeur Sanders won't be next QB selected
On Friday, the former Colorado star was introduced to the media in Jacksonville. During the press conference, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone could not hide his excitement for Hunter joining the franchise.
Gladstone mentioned that the selection of Hunter was more of a statement about where he sees the franchise going.
This is Gladstone's first season as the GM for the Jaguars, and he is starting his tenure with an absolute power move in bringing Hunter to Jacksonville.
The Jaguars are also beginning a new era under head coach Liam Coen. Both Coen and Gladstone are attacking their new positions for the first time. Having a former Heisman Trophy winner as their first selection is a strong start.
However, the Jaguars gave up a lot of future picks, including a 2026 first round selection in the trade to acquire Hunter. It will take some time before we really know if this deal pays off. But knowing the luck of the Browns, Hunter has already become a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Titans make it official, select Miami QB Cam Ward with first pick in 2025 NFL Draft
NFL: Roger Goodell says 'we gotta shorten' the first round of the NFL Draft
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl
Roundup: Friday Roundup: Titans find QB, Sanders must wait, epic Thunder comeback, and more