Travis Hunter’s Bold NFL Stance: Play Both Ways or Walk Away
Travis Hunter, the Colorado two-way phenom and likely top-three NFL Draft pick, is making headlines with his unapologetically bold stance: if an NFL team tries to force him to play just one side of the ball, he’ll walk away from the game entirely. Speaking on a recent podcast, Hunter emphasized that he’s been a two-way star his entire life and isn’t ready to give that up, saying, “If they tell me I can’t play both, I’m never playing football again.”
While teams reportedly haven’t pushed back against his ambitions, his comments raise questions about sustainability. The NFL is a grind — 17 games, full-speed reps, and elite-level expectations. Many believe Hunter could be an elite cornerback, the type who locks down a third of the field. Others see him as a potentially dominant wide receiver with insane ball skills and game-breaking ability. But doing both at a high level? That’s nearly uncharted territory.
Some analysts suggest a hybrid solution: Hunter plays full-time offense while being used situationally on defense in nickel or dime packages. It’s a way to preserve his longevity while still honoring his versatility. Comparisons to Deion Sanders and Shohei Ohtani surface often — generational athletes doing things others can’t — but even those legends had specialized roles.
Whether he ultimately becomes a dominant corner, a star wideout, or both, one thing’s certain: Travis Hunter isn’t afraid to bet on himself. Now it’s up to the NFL to decide if they’re willing to meet him on his terms.
