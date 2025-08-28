Aaron Rodgers wins most annoying player poll, Taylor Swift's fiancé comes in second
By Tyler Reed
In just one week's time, the NFL season will return when the Dallas Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime meeting.
Fans have long awaited for the return of football, and there are many big storylines to follow as we enter the season.
However, a new storyline has caught my eye. The Action Network recently did an online poll to find out who the most annoying player in the league is to the fans. To no surprise, Aaron Rodgers topped the list.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback earned 24% of the vote, with Travis Kelce coming in second with 17% of the vote.
It's obvious as to why Kelce is so high on the list. It's because the Kansas City Chiefs have been the most dominant team in the NFL for the last half decade, right? No, that's not the answer.
For some reason, many fans around the league hate Taylor Swift, whom Kelce recently asked to marry him, and she said yes.
It appears fans are annoyed that Kelce is a great football player who is marrying the biggest pop star of her time while making millions of dollars. Okay, I see how some could be annoyed with that. But it's not like the guy goes on wilderness retreats, sitting in dark caves to ponder his future.
Congratulations on continuing to be annoying, Mr. Rodgers.
