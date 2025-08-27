Chiefs face massive challenge after NFL issues Rashee Rice six-game suspension
By Matt Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes of avenging their Super Bowl LIX defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles when the 2025 NFL season kicks off next week, but Andy Reid and Co. will be missing one of their biggest offensive weapons for the first month-and-a-half after the league levied a big-time suspension.
The NFL has finally come to a decision on Rashee Rice's off-field actions that stemmed from various reckless driving encounters, and the Chiefs wideout will now miss the first six games of 2025, including a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2 against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be left to rely on second-year receiver Xavier Worthy, as well as newly-engaged tight end Travis Kelce and running back Isaiah Pacheco. However, with Rice gone during an important stretch of early-season games it could be a tough road for Kansas City after facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions all in first six games.
Last season, Kansas City went long portions of the season without Rice available after suffering a terrible knee injury, but Mahomes and crew were certainly anticipating having the receiver back this year and potentially giving big output as the Chiefs look to regain their status as the best team in football.
