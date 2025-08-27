Chiefs face massive challenge after NFL issues Rashee Rice six-game suspension

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rashee Rice is accepting the suspension and will MISS the first six games of the season.



Week 1: Chargers (in Brazil)

Week 2: Eagles

Week 3: at Giants

Week 4: Ravens

Week 5: at Jaguars

Week 6: Lions



The Chiefs are in significant trouble...😬 https://t.co/LIAApSSRP4 pic.twitter.com/KWYoKQ1vdc