Aaron Donald files restraining order against alleged stalker
By Tyler Reed
Former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald decided to hang up his cleats after the 2023 season. Donald was a major player for the Rams during all 10 years he played in the league.
The former first-round pick earned a Pro Bowl selection in all ten years of service and was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning team in 2022.
However, according to TMZ Sports, Donald has been dealing with a scary situation that dates back all the way to 2020.
TMZ Sports has reported that Donald had to file a restraining order against an alleged stalker. This past Tuesday, Donald filed a TRO in Los Angeles County against Janelle Anwar.
According to TMZ. Anwar has allegedly been stalking and harassing Donald and his family since 2020.
The former Rams star stated in his filing that he has never met the woman, but she has allegedly sent gifts and packages to the former NFL star's home repeatedly.
Donald also claims that Anwar believes she is married to the future Hall of Famer, and recently, Anwar filed a dissolution action against him, requesting $1,500 a month from Donald.
In a statement made by Donald, the former Rams star stated that Anwar was "delusional" and that he is afraid those delusions could lead her to harming him and his family.
