Los Angeles Rams announce plans for new $10 billion headquarters
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Rams were one tough loss away from playing in the 2025 NFC Championship. The Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the Rams in a blizzard, which was the second postseason game in the Eagles' run to a Super Bowl victory.
However, things haven't been all heartbreaking for the franchise in recent memory. The Rams celebrated a Super Bowl of their own back in 2022 when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals.
RELATED: Rams players share emotional goodbye with Cooper Kupp after final training session
So, this past season wasn't their year, but on the business side of things, the Rams and every franchise in the league are reaping the benefits of the giant the NFL has become.
This past Sunday, Rams president Kevin Demoff shared photos on his Twitter/X account of the plans regarding the franchise's new headquarters.
"A first look at new headquarters planned for Woodland HIlls, including entertainment venues of 5,000 and 2,500 seats to bring live music & events to the West Valley, anchoring a sports &entertainment district to become a gathering place for our community & Rams fans," wrote Demoff
The Rams are not the only team making massive changes. The Cleveland Browns have announced plans for a new stadium, and the Buffalo Bills recently put the finishing touches on their new stadium, which will open in 2026.
The NFL moves at breakneck speed, and franchises are looking to build stadiums and offices that everyone dreams of being a part of.
