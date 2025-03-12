Matt Stafford shares hilarious Aaron Donald workout story that is too good to be true
By Tyler Reed
During his playing days, former Los Angeles Rams defensive stud, Aaron Donald, was one of the most feared players in the league.
Donald had moves that defensive tackles weren't supposed to have. The future Hall of Famer hung up his cleats in 2023. However, his legacy won't be easily forgotten.
Current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was a recent guest on the Kelce brother podcast, New Heights. During his appearance, Stafford told one of the most outrageous stories about Donald that will go down as legendary.
Check out the clip below:
If you were to pick one player in NFL history that would put a Make-A-Wish child through a grueling workout, Donald would be a good choice.
Stafford tells that the child's wish was to spend the day with his favorite player, Donald, and the former Rams star put him through a workout he will never forget.
Donald, who has always been known as a machine in the weight room, doesn't care who you are. If you are coming to the gym with him, you better be ready to put in the work.
Something tells me that Stafford will not be volunteering to work out with Donald anytime soon. We can't say we blame him. The Rams are probably hoping not to see their franchise quarterback put through that either.
An absolutely hilarious story told by Stafford about his former teammate. To hear the rest of Stafford's conversation with the Kelce brothers, check out their show anywhere you get your podcast fix.
