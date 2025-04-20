Anthony Edwards taunting Lakers' Luka Doncic could kickstart an epic NBA rivalry
Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic are both in contention to be the next face of the NBA once LeBron James retires. And the two are clashing in the Western Conference playoffs for the second season in a row.
In the 2024 Western Conference Finals, Luka and the Dallas Mavericks easily breezed past Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. However, as Doncic takes on Ant with the Lakers this time, it's the Wolves star who's landed the first punch.
Despite the Slovenian's explosive first quarter, the 23-year-old led the Wolves to an epic 38-point second quarter, followed by a 35-point third. In the process, he hit a three-pointer in Doncic's grill and taunted him.
That is a cold picture for the young Ant-Man to add to his resume, but it might not have been the best idea. Luka Magic works best when he's got a point to prove, and even in Game 1, Doncic dropped 37 points. A 1-0 lead in a playoff series doesn't mean much, and the Wolves know very well what the Lakers' new star is capable of.
During the 2024 WCF while on the Mavericks, Doncic averaged 32.4, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. This is turning into a playoff rivalry between the two young phenoms, but Edwards is yet to prove that he can perform at the same high level that his rival has proven himself to be capable of.
In the larger scheme of things, Ant has a lot of cacthing up to do in terms of accolades. Luka has five All-Star appearances to go along with fiva All-NBA First Team nods. In comparison, Edwards has been an All-Star thrice and been named to a solitary All-NBA Second Team.
It's hard to tell which team will win this series, although the Lakers are heavily favored. Whichever team wins, it'll be a feather in their respective superstar's cap and an addition to what promises to be 7-8 years of playoff battles to come. It's an exciting time for the NBA.
