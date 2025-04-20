Knicks fans go wild outside Madison Square Garden after NBA playoffs comeback win
The New York Knicks looked like they were in some trouble during Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons. The NBA playoffs are never straightforward, and an upstart team like Detroit can always cause problems for a higher seed like New York.
The Pistons were leading 98-90 with a little over nine minutes left in the 4th quarter. The Knicks proceeded to go on a 21-0 run in the next five minutes, flipping the script and taking a commanding 111-98 lead that they never relinquished.
Knicks fans are among the most passionate in the NBA, and Madison Square Garden was flooded after the win. The scenes went viral on social media, and it's safe to say that playoff basketball is truly back in New York.
"It will always be cute as hell seeing Knicks fans this happy about Rd 1 wins," a fan wrote.
"This city is going to be destroyed once the Knicks win the chip," a second fan said.
"These fans are the greatest in the world," a third person added.
"New York is a basketball town, when the Knicks are good, they have owned the backpages," a fourth fan said.
The Knicks will play in New York again on Monday night in Game 2 against the Pistons. A lack of experience is what seems to have cost Detroit in the first game, and they are sure to be better prepared for the moment next game.
Fans getting this involved is excellent for the NBA, after some of the early-season challenges regarding the ratings. If the Knicks somehow manage to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals or beyond, the area outside Madison Square Garden could quite literally need some reinforcement.
