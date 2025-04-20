NBA fans ruthlessly mock Doc Rivers’ explanation for Kyle Kuzma’s 0-point game
Kyle Kuzma made NBA history in the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 1 loss against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. The former NBA champion set the record for the highest number of minutes played in a playoff game without recording a single stat.
Kuzma had zero points, rebounds, assists, steals, or blocks despite playing 21 minutes and 24 seconds. Doc Rivers tried to explain, saying, "It's hard to score when you don't touch the ball. Kuz can play, but we gotta involve him and we gotta make sure we keep him involved."
No amount of explanation can convince NBA fans that there is an excuse for this scoreline, though. Especially not for Kyle Kuzma, who was brought in as a third option to help Giannis Antetokounmpo during the playoffs with his scoring and rebounding ability.
So it's no surprise that Doc Rivers caught a bunch of hate from fans for his take, with some choice reactions to his explanation.
One fan said, "How did doc not get fired yet lol."
A second fan hilariously added, "Brother said, '“Somebody gotta do something about these wack behind plays out there. Man who’s the coach here?'”
"Terrible coach describing getting a terrible player involved more. I don’t understand how this man keeps getting jobs," a third fan said.
Another fan is seemingly done with Rivers, writing, "I had a feeling it wasn’t Horst’s call to trade Middleton. I guess it’s Fire Doc."
And this fan has lost faith, writing, "He’s gonna start the same players next game and we’re gonna be down 0-2 lmfao."
The Bucks have real problems, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 36 points and 12 rebounds weren't enough to stop them from losing 117-98. Damian Lillard is unexpectedly due back at some point during this series, and the likes of Doc Rivers and Kyle Kuzma have to ensure the series stays competitive until the star point guard can make his return.
