Xavier Legette reveals 'perfect' raccoon recipe to save your dinner plans
By Tyler Reed
The darkness of the NFL offseason hasn't even started yet, and we are getting stories that would make headlines for the entire month of June.
Carolina Panthers 2024 first-round pick, Xavier Legette, became an instant fan favorite with fans around the entire league.
However, the Panthers' rookie isn't just a master of the football field. Legette appears to be a master in the kitchen, cooking up recipes that you must hear to believe.
Apparently, the former South Carolina Gamecocks star knows the best way to serve raccoon brains. Yes, you read that correctly, raccoon brains.
Nothing sounds more appetizing than hearing Legette describe how you cut the back of the friendly creature's neck and chest, and then the scrumptious details of how you pull its guts out. I'm getting hungry just typing this out.
By the way, this does not sound appetizing. I don't want anyone to think that my country background makes me comfortable with eating raccoons, but I did know a man who enjoyed the tasty treat of squirrel brains.
So, if you ever plan on attending a Panthers game, make sure you take your recipe book. Legette has to have plenty of other delicious recipes to share with all of us.
Wonder if he knows about opossum gravy? Xavier, have your people call my people. We're going to need a recipe exchange.
