Breakout Dallas Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown makes team history with jersey change
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys might not be doing a lot of winning as of late but maybe they're starting to win over their fans and gaining popularity within NFL circles after their surprising decision today.
Despite coming out in the past vehemently against allowing a member of his Cowboys team to wear the number 0, owner Jerry Jones has apparently changing his opinion, which led to Dallas making that news public on Wednesday.
The lucky recipient of the historic number change? Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who previously donned the number on his jersey during his college days at the University of Texas.
Overshown's historic number change makes him the first player in Cowboys history to wear it, which he called "an honor" when asked about it.
While the Cowboys continue to struggle in a tough division as they enter another offseason having missed the playoffs and watching their division rivals win the Super Bowl, the Overshown news is quite promising for the team from a marketing perspective.
The third-year player played extremely well last season for Dallas, and now that he's earned his way towards being one of the faces of the team's defense this will surely be a popular jersey amongst Cowboys fans.
Last season, Overshown showed how talented he was by posting 90 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a defensive touchdown.
