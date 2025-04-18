WWE reveals jaw-dropping stage design for WrestleMania 41
By Tyler Reed
The WWE's biggest show of the year will start this Saturday, as WrestleMania 41 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.
Professional wrestling's biggest night of the year has outgrown being just one night. Now, WrestleMania is a two-night spectacular.
Fans from around the globe make their way to the big event every year, and this is no different. However, with a fanbase that is always asking for more, the WWE always tries to pull out all the stops to keep them entertained.
One thing fans look forward to every year is the unveiling of the WrestleMania stage design. Each WrestleMania has had its own iconic look, and WrestleMania 41 will be no different.
On Friday, fans got their first look at the stage design for the big weekend. It is a look that will leave fans speechless.
Who else but Pat McAfee and Stephanie McMahon could unveil the sight that fans saw when they got their first look at the stage that will appear at WrestleMania 41?
WrestleMania has always been known as "the grandest stage of them all," and with a design like this, that nickname holds up.
Catch all the WrestleMania action on Peacock, starting at 7 PM ET on Saturday and Sunday. Expect the fireworks to fly for this one.
