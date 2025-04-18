'Stone Cold' Steve Austin shares ultimate beer bash with Pat McAfee
By Tyler Reed
WWE fans continue to watch as the clock ticks agonizingly slow, as the company will deliver WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend.
WrestleMania is the culmination of everything the WWE puts together on a weekly basis. It is a show that brings everyone back together for a look back on the past as well as a look ahead at the future.
One of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, will be in attendance this weekend for the big event.
RELATED: UFC's Nina Drama, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley match energy with goth-inspired linkup
Austin will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time in his historic career. This time, it will be to celebrate his match with Bret 'Hitman' Hart from WrestleMania 13.
Along the way to his Hall of Fame induction on Friday night, Austin made a stop on 'The Pat McAfee Show' to speak with the popular host, who is also a commentator for WWE television.
The two brought down the house at the end of Austin's interview with an iconic beer bash that probably had every producer praying for the equipment on stage.
Alongside that devious Michael Cole (never will forgive him for being evil to Jim Ross), Austin and McAfee really kicked WrestleMania weekend into high gear.
If you're an East Coaster, you may need a coffee; the WWE Hall of Fame won't air until 1 AM Saturday morning.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL DRAFT: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
CFB: Nico Iamaleava transfer bombshell drops with new home being 'reported' amid NIL drama
NBA: LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
NFL: Washington Commanders reportedly nearing $3B deal to bring team back to DC
SPORTS MEDIA: Cassidy Hubbarth gets emotional after tribute during her final ESPN NBA game