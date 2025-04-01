WWE gets it right with European Tour during 'Road to WrestleMania'
By Tyler Reed
It is the best time of the year to be a fan of the WWE. The 'Road to WrestleMania' is when everyone is on their A game.
WrestleMania is the biggest event on the professional wrestling calendar, and having a must-watch build to the big event is key for the WWE.
RELATED: Drew McIntyre continues elite social media run, calling out fan on SmackDown
This year, the company decided that a European tour just weeks before the big event would be the move to make.
That decision is paying off in a big way as the crowds on the tour have made Monday Night Raw and SmackDown can't miss television.
This past Monday, the crowd in London, England, was off the charts for Raw. The fans in attendance set the stage for what would be a memorable promo battle between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.
Cena and Rhodes didn't even need to say a word because this crowd was eating up every part of being involved in the show.
When the company comes back to the United States, the crowds will not be as electric. It may not be the fault of those in attendance, as those in Europe don't get to see the WWE as much as the fans in the United States.
However, getting those live reactions from the European crowd has made the road to the biggest event of the year that much more special.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Shohei Ohtani leads several Dodgers in updated MLB jersey sales Top 20 list
NBA: Former Celtics Finals MVP reveals he was offered cocaine during his NBA career
CBB: Duke went from one dynasty to another with Jon Scheyer leading the Blue Devils
NFL: Aaron Rodgers' secret weekend workout draws another link to Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS MEDIA: Kyle Brandt gives heartfelt goodbye to NFL Network colleague Peter Schrager
VIRAL: Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest