WWE fans less than thrilled with The Rock's interview on 'The Pat McAfee Show'
By Tyler Reed
WWE fans are still coming down from the biggest weekend of the year, WrestleMania 41. The biggest show on the professional wrestling calendar delivered in a lot of ways.
However, it wasn't all a home run. The WrestleMania 41 Night 2 main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena was meant to be the biggest moment of the weekend.
Cena's turn to the dark side a few months earlier by pairing up with his old rival, The Rock, had many fans assuming that 'The Great One' would be in attendance for the big event.
While Cena made history with the main event win, he did it without any appearance from The Rock. The no-show by Dwayne Johnson left a bad taste in many fans' mouths about the event.
On Tuesday, Johnson appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show' to share his side of why he wasn't at WrestleMania 41, and the answer doesn't appear to be good enough for most among the internet wrestling community.
Johnson pulled back the curtain in a big way during his appearance with McAfee. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment stated that he didn't feel he needed to be a part of the storyline. A storyline that his character helped kick off at Elimination Chamber, which set the tone for Rhodes and Cena.
Fans are not thrilled with how the story played out. However, one appearance from Johnson in front of the live audience with all his catchphrases, and they'll soon forget.
