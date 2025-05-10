WWE Backlash lineup 2025: Full list of matches for St. Louis event
By Josh Sanchez
WWE is returning to action on Saturday, May 10, with WWE Backlash at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
The event will feature four championship matches throughout the night.
John Cena will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in a singles match against fellow legend Randy Orton, while Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship in a fatal four-way match.
MORE: WWE star Bianca Belair shows off gnarly finger injury without splint
Other titles on the line are Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship and Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship strap.
Who will be entering the ring on Saturday night?
A full look at the match card for WWE Backlash in St. Louis can be seen below.
WWE Backlash 2025 match card & viewing info
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Venue: Enterprise Center
TV Info: Peacock
- Undisputed WWE Championship match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton
- Fatal four-way match for United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight
- Intercontinental Championship match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta
- Women's Intercontinental Championship match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Pat McAfee vs. Gunther
*Match order is not officially set
