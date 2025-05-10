The Big Lead

WWE Backlash lineup 2025: Full list of matches for St. Louis event

WWE Backlash is returning with the 2025 event being held in St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the full match card, including John Cena vs. Randy Orton.

By Josh Sanchez

John Cena during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
John Cena during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
WWE is returning to action on Saturday, May 10, with WWE Backlash at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The event will feature four championship matches throughout the night.

John Cena will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in a singles match against fellow legend Randy Orton, while Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship in a fatal four-way match.

Other titles on the line are Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship and Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship strap.

Who will be entering the ring on Saturday night?

A full look at the match card for WWE Backlash in St. Louis can be seen below.

WWE Backlash 2025 match card & viewing info

View of the WWE Championship belt ahead of WrestleMania.
View of the WWE Championship belt ahead of WrestleMania. / Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Venue: Enterprise Center
TV Info: Peacock

  • Undisputed WWE Championship match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton
  • Fatal four-way match for United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight
  • Intercontinental Championship match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta
  • Women's Intercontinental Championship match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
  • Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

*Match order is not officially set

