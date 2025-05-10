WWE star Bianca Belair shows off gnarly finger injury without splint
By Matt Reed
WWE star Bianca Belair is still reeling after her WrestleMania 41 defeat in a triple threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, and with WWE Backlash set to take place this weekend the 36 year old showed off a nasty battle wound she sustained recently.
Despite not taking home the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania, Belair put on a fantastic showing before Sky took home the title. However, the WWE diva suffered a brutal finger injury in the process and finally showed it off on social media without a splint.
Needless to say, Belair's finger looked gross and bent out of shape after being broken last month.
Even though Belair won't be featuring on the Backlash card this weekend, which is headlined by John Cena and Randy Orton meeting for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the veteran diva will hopefully return to the ring again soon to get back into title shape.
