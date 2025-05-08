WNBA star Hailey Van Lith stuns in return to Sports illustrated Swimsuit edition
By Matt Reed
The WNBA has come a long way in recent seasons with big college stars entering the league like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and now Hailey Van Lith, and while their play on the court is undoubtedly important for the league's success their off-court contributions are equally as vital.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark's preseason debut outdrew last season's WNBA Finals Game 1
Van Lith has been the subject of a lot of recent attention after appearing in Sports Illustrated's digital cover in a stunning bikini photoshoot, and the Chicago Sky star is back at it again after being featured in the publication's 2025 swimsuit edition.
Van Lith was shown in a gorgeous light blue and white striped bikini in honor of her being selected by the Sky, and with preseason now underway fans will be seeing more of her in the team's color scheme throughout the summer and future seasons.
Even before being drafted into the WNBA last month, Van Lith had the internet cracking up when she was spotted in front of the Empire State Building before the league's draft.
