Caitlin Clark's preseason debut outdrew last season's WNBA Finals Game 1
By Matt Reed
If the WNBA preseason is any indication of what's in store for the 2025 regular season then the Indiana Fever have officially become the biggest draw in the sport thanks to one of the women's games biggest superstars.
RELATED: Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull wears Caitlin Clark Hawkeyes jersey for Iowa game
Caitlin Clark has solidified herself as a massive name not just in the professional women's basketball game but across basketball as a whole, and that's why her preseason debut against the Brazil national team was such a huge ratings success on television.
The ratings are officially in for the matchup and Clark and Co. managed to draw over 1.3 million viewers, which would have been bigger than the WNBA's ratings for Game 1 of last year's WNBA Finals.
Meanwhile, that TV number was also bigger than any NBA preseason game since 2018 and all but two games over the past 15 years. Clark's massive appeal since coming out of Iowa has only skyrocketed in her first WNBA season, and as she prepares to enter Year 2 the expectations and hype surrounding her name will only grow to new heights.
