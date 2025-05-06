NFL Draft guru names surprising QB1 for 2026 NFL Draft not named Arch Manning
By Matt Reed
The 2026 college football season will be highly-anticipated for a number of reasons, but with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning garnering so much attention there's a lot of hype around the program as he looks to improve his NFL draft stock.
While Manning hopes to eventually follow in the footsteps of his Manning bloodline that featured Archie Manning, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning all having long, successful NFL careers, the younger talent has yet to play a full NCAA football season.
While the 21 year old has understandable buzz surrounding his name ahead of the 2025 season, one of the NFL Draft's top gurus sees a different quarterback in line to be the first QB prospect off the board when the 2026 draft takes place in Pittsburgh.
Todd McShay believes South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers has the potential to go No. 1 overall because of his "unstoppable" game style.
Despite next year's class potentially being significantly deeper than the 2025 group, including Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik and of course, Arch Manning, McShay is extremely high on the potential that Sellers possesses after throwing for 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as a freshman.
Time will tell how the 2026 class of quarterbacks pans out, but leading into next season the hype around this group certainly warrants a lot of attention and NFL teams will surely be keeping a close eye on them after only taking two first-round QBs in 2025.
