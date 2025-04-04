WNBA star Cameron Brink shares BTS dance video with mom, Sonya Curry, and Sydel Curry
By Josh Sanchez
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry, the sister of NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Brink's godsister, launched a podcast, Straight 2 Cam, a few months ago and have been going strong ever since.
For their next episode, Cam and Sydel will be welcoming two very special guests: their mothers, Michelle Bain-Brink and Sonya Curry.
Ahead of the podcast release, which will drop next Monday, Brink took to TikTok to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the four women dancing to the Bushy B TikTok hit "Scared (Sped Up)."
Sure, some have more rhythm than others, but we aren't here to judge. It's straight vibes only.
For those who don't know, Michelle Bain-Brink and Sonya Curry were roomates at Virginia Tech. Michelle was a member of the Hokies basketball team, while Sonya played volleyball. Conveniently enough, their eventual husbands, Greg Brink and Dell Curry, were basketball players at the school.
The two couples built a strong friendship that continues to this day.
As previously stated, Sonya and Dell Curry are Cameron Brink's godparents, meaning her godbrother is the one and only Steph Curry, while Michelle and Greg Brink are the godparents of the three Curry children: Steph, Sydel, and Seth.
The family ties run deep.
