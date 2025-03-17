Cameron Brink slams LA Sparks' 'male practice player tryouts'
The Los Angeles Sparks recently became a major talking point on social media when a poster featuring Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum, and two other stars went viral. The flyer was for 'male practice players' to try out for the Sparks' practice squad.
This had an unfortunate but completely predictable outcome, with some online fans acting wild in the replies to the announcement. While there were routine comments about men who thought they could dominate against WNBA professionals, there were also some sexual comments that gained attention.
Cameron Brink, who has become one of the faces of the Sparks after becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft, reacted strongly to those comments.
RELATED: Basketball Hall of Famer calls Caitlin Clark's critics 'big dummies'
"I guess my confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said on the Straight to Cam podcast. "It's basically just like a flyer. It's like me, Dearica, Rickea, and Kelsey. And it's like male practice players wanted. And all the comments are like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down,' or something about Rickea or something about Kelsey," she continued. "And I'm just like, preferably they're gay. Who are we trusting coming into this gym?"
Brink also claimed that she would not be boxing anybody out, and made her overall dislike of the situation quite clear. The Los Angeles Sparks have struggled to make any positive strides in recent seasons, and it seems like their latest promotion attempt isn't sitting well with their stars either.
Cameron Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game during her rookie WNBA season, participating in 15 games before a knee injury ended her season. The Sparks need her to be committed and motivated in 2025 as they look for their first winning season since 2020.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Florida gets shockingly tough draw
NFL: Is Stefon Diggs going back to Buffalo?
ROUNDUP: Recap Selection Sunday and more
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA:Dick Vitale should be part of March Madness