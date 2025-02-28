Cameron Brink literally punches down when joking about Kevin Hart's height
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Sparks have a bright future as the franchise added two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum this offseason.
Plum will be paired with Sparks' first-round selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft, former Stanford standout, Cameron Brink.
Brink was in the midst of a stellar rookie season before a knee injury sidelined her after 15 games. Losing Brink was huge for a team that finished dead last in the league.
However, things are looking up this season, and Brink has become a mega star for the league. Brink recently started her own podcast, Straight to Cam, which has instantly become a hit with fans.
On a recent episode, Brink discussed the now legendary photo that she took with comedian Kevin Hart.
During the conversation, Brink got down to the bottom of just how tall Hart really is. If Hart has seen the clip, he may want to find a way to have it scrubbed from the internet.
During NBA All-Star Weekend, Hart took a photo with WNBA stars Aaliyah Edwards, Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington, and Courtney Williams.
When discussing the photo, Brink went into CSI mode, mentioning there's no way that Hart is over 5'2.
Hart had fun with the photo, cropping out the heads of the WNBA stars with the caption being:
"Me & My WNBA Sisters…. This is my payback 😂😂😂😂😂 Left to right@rickea@courtneywilliams10@dijonai_@aaliyahedwards_24😂😂😂😂 No tall people will survive in a picture with me. Rules are Rules damn it!!!! If you are not my height your head will never make it in a photo with me!!!!!@shaq&@ernie.johnsonhad me dying on and off camera….@shaqtold me I had on a training Bra 😂😂😂😂😂 … Such a good time with you guys as always.P.S Short Kings over everything and everyone…."
As a short king myself, I stand with Hart. But, I will say, I do stand at least a few inches taller than Hart with my support.
