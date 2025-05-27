The Big Lead

WNBA releases statement on investigation into racist comments at Sky-Fever game

The WNBA has announced its findings from an investigation into alleged racist comments during a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shake hands during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shake hands during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The WNBA has concluded its investigation into allegations of racist fan behavior during a game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on opening weekend.

Allegations surfaced on social media claiming there were racist chants being made from the stands near the player benches.

After conducting an investigation, the WNBA was unable to confirm the allegations.

MORE: Caitlin Clark speaks out on WNBA’s investigation into hateful comments against Angel Reese

The league issued a statement about the investigation.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark passes around Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark passes around Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game," the statement read. "Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the gam, we have not substantiated it.

"The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct."

MORE: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks

Before the season, the WNBA announced that it would be proactive in protecting its players.

It's promising to see that the league was looking into the allegations and ensuring that nothing was out of bounds. It shows that the league plans to take things seriously moving forward this season.

WNBA forward Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark react after a play during the first half of the WNBA All-Star Game.
WNBA forward Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark react after a play during the first half of the WNBA All-Star Game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA: ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

CFB: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA

MLB: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend

WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks

VIRAL VIDEO: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience

Home/WNBA New