WNBA releases statement on investigation into racist comments at Sky-Fever game
By Josh Sanchez
The WNBA has concluded its investigation into allegations of racist fan behavior during a game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on opening weekend.
Allegations surfaced on social media claiming there were racist chants being made from the stands near the player benches.
After conducting an investigation, the WNBA was unable to confirm the allegations.
The league issued a statement about the investigation.
"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game," the statement read. "Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the gam, we have not substantiated it.
"The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct."
Before the season, the WNBA announced that it would be proactive in protecting its players.
It's promising to see that the league was looking into the allegations and ensuring that nothing was out of bounds. It shows that the league plans to take things seriously moving forward this season.
