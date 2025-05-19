WNBA issues a strong statement in defense of Angel Reese
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky began their 2025 WNBA campaign over the weekend, losing against the Indiana Fever. Reese's rivalry with Caitlin Clark was renewed during the matchup, with the two nearly getting into a fight after the hard foul.
While it's always fun to see superstars getting into it during games, the situation unfortunately got a bit out of hand. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana was rocking during the game, but some fans were called out for hurling unacceptable abuse at the Skyp superstar. The league isn't having any of it.
“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter," the statement said.
Reese has unfortunately been subjected to a lot of racist abuse during her time in the spotlight, and the league speaking out about it is incredibly important. As the WNBA continues to grow, it must remain a space where discrimination simply cannot be tolerated.
As per the IndyStar, the league has launched an investigation into the alleged abuse. The Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO, Mel Raines, also made a statement.
“We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday’s game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation," she said. We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players.”
While the offenders should get repercussions, the hope will be that this will deter others from engaging in similar behavior. An exciting WNBA season is on the cards, and the basketball action on the court will provide all the action any fan could want.
