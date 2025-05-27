Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience
By Matt Reed
Wide receivers often have the perception of being overly emotional, but Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown showed that was the case recently because of a first-time experience he had away from an NFL football field.
RELATED: Packers star Jordan Love roasted after rival first pitch goes horribly wrong
Brown has proven over the years that he's one of the best pass catchers in the league, and as the Eagles prepare for their Super Bowl defense in 2025 they'll need the veteran wideout to continue to be electric in the receiving game.
The Eagles star was recently enjoying some well-earned time off though, which brought him to an amusement park to experience a rollercoaster ride for the first time in his life. The ride went just about as many would expect it to, and Brown even had a hilarious line as the situation was unfolding.
"I would run a slant across the middle against Ray Lewis and Kam Chancellor before I ride another rollercoaster," Brown joked after the experience.
While it's clear that Brown isn't often afraid of much when he's competing on the field, he might have to work out some of his amusement park demons before he steps foot on another rollercoaster in the future.
