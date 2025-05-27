ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
By Matt Reed
For an NBA MVP winner, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seems to get a lot of negative attention recently despite his personal accolades and the fact that the Oklahoma City Thunder are closing in on an NBA Finals appearance.
RELATED: Nick Wright has 'take of the year' in regards to NBA players calling for reviews
Despite winning the MVP award recently, Gilgeous-Alexander has developed the reputation of being put on the free throw line too often, and during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals Monday night even one of ESPN's broadcasters took a shot at him for it.
NBA analyst Doris Burke jokingly called out SGA for being a "free-throw merchant" during the broadcast after Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert was called for a foul.
The Thunder haven't won an NBA title since the team relocated from their days of being the Seattle SuperSonics, however, based on SGA's play and the squad's unbelievable youth this could be the season that Oklahoma City fans have been longing for since the days of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Honoring the fallen, Knicks keep pace, first-time winner, and more
NBA: Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, young blonde share viral selfie at Dallas bar
HOCKEY: Team USA wins Gold in IIHF World Championship
VIRAL: Scott McLaughlin Indy 500 pre-race crash video from inside car shows how everything went wrong