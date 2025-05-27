SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA
By Matt Reed
College sports have become a mountain of drama as the NIL era continues to send college football and basketball into a new realm that athletes, fans and schools have never seen before.
RELATED: College Football Playoff moves to 'straight seeding' format after unanimous vote
However, the biggest NCAA football conference in the country continues to drive massive attention and revenue while players finagle their ways through NIL and the transfer portal, and the SEC commissioner dropped a surprising comment this week in regards to what the future could hold.
Everyone knows that the SEC, along with top football programs like Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas, is the biggest draw in the sport. That's why Greg Sankey reminded everyone of that fact this week when discussing the state of the NCAA and whether or not his conference needs the governing body to operate.
"I have people in my room asking, 'why are we still in the NCAA?" Sankey said during an interview with Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
For several years now, many have posed that same question and pondered the concept of big conferences like the Big Ten and SEC going off on their own, and based on Sankey's remarks it looks like the super conference has thought about the idea plenty as well.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Honoring the fallen, Knicks keep pace, first-time winner, and more
NBA: Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, young blonde share viral selfie at Dallas bar
HOCKEY: Team USA wins Gold in IIHF World Championship
VIRAL: Scott McLaughlin Indy 500 pre-race crash video from inside car shows how everything went wrong