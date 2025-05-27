The Big Lead

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA

College football could look drastically different if Sankey's comments become a reality in the future.

By Matt Reed

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
College sports have become a mountain of drama as the NIL era continues to send college football and basketball into a new realm that athletes, fans and schools have never seen before.

However, the biggest NCAA football conference in the country continues to drive massive attention and revenue while players finagle their ways through NIL and the transfer portal, and the SEC commissioner dropped a surprising comment this week in regards to what the future could hold.

Everyone knows that the SEC, along with top football programs like Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas, is the biggest draw in the sport. That's why Greg Sankey reminded everyone of that fact this week when discussing the state of the NCAA and whether or not his conference needs the governing body to operate.

"I have people in my room asking, 'why are we still in the NCAA?" Sankey said during an interview with Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

For several years now, many have posed that same question and pondered the concept of big conferences like the Big Ten and SEC going off on their own, and based on Sankey's remarks it looks like the super conference has thought about the idea plenty as well.

