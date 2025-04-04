WNBA legend Elena Delle Donne pens emotional note to announce retirement
By Josh Sanchez
One of the most recognizable stars in the WNBA is walking away from the sport. On Friday, April 4, Elena Delle Donne officially announced her retirement from the league after a 10-year career that included four years with the Chicago Sky and six seasons with the Washington Mystics.
During her legendary career, Delle Donne, a former No. 2 overall pick, was named the 2013 Rookie of the Year, a 2019 WNBA champion with the Mystics, and a two-time league MVP.
Delle Donne was also a four-time All-WNBA First Team selection and seven-time All-Star, while being named to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team.
She was one of the best to ever do it, and on Friday she shared the news to her more than 436,000 Instagram followers with an emotional message and photos from throughout her career.
"One of my favorite children’s books asked, 'How did it get so late so soon?' I have asked myself that over and over again in the process of coming to the decision to retire from playing basketball," Delle Donne wrote. "Being able to say that out loud was one of the hardest parts of my career. My body seemed to make this decision before my mind accepted it but I now truly know this is the right thing for me at the right time.
"Words cannot adequately express how thankful I am to my family, all of my incredible teammates, friends, executives, sponsors, staff and most importantly the amazing fans that have accompanied me on this journey. This game has been my life and I am grateful for the memories and how much it’s given me. It feels good to close this chapter knowing I gave it my all and I can’t wait for what’s next!"
Throughout her career, Delle Donne appeared in 241 games, starting 234, and averaged 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.
She was truly a generational player who will be missed.
