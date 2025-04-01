Caitlin Clark, Dude Perfect team up for new trick shot video
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark is undeniably one of the biggest names in sports. Clark transcends women's sports and has become a global star, so it's no surprise that everyone is trying to take advantage of the Caitlin Clark effect.
Enter Dude Perfect.
The sports and comedy group that has become popular for their trick shots and viral videos, recently teased a video with Clark after sharing a video from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"Sooo THIS JUST HAPPENED," Dude Perfect shared on Instagram. "New vid with Caitlin Clark coming soon..."
Clark, who is rocking the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Sail, didn't attempt any shot in the video, but she did cheer on the shot that went in from the upper deck. You'd have to imagine she is more involved in the full video Dude Perfect will be releasing.

In the meantime, Clark will continue to be a gym rat as she works to continue putting on strength and improving for her sophomore campaign.
During her Rookie of the Year season with the Indiana Fever, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
Clark and the Fever will officially kick off the season on Saturday, May 17, against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
