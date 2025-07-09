The Big Lead

WNBA star makes surprise appearance on NBA 2K26 cover alongside Thunder star

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the only basketball star being hyped up on the cover of the latest NBA 2K video game cover.

By Matt Reed

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese looks on during the second half against the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena
The staggering growth of the WNBA isn't just limited to on-court attention any longer, and that became more evident Wednesday when the cover of the highly-popular NBA 2K26 video game series was released with a surprising twist.

While there were rumors floating recently about Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appearing on the cover, which turned out to be true, there was also a cool ode to WNBA star Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky forward appears alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on the special 'Leave No Doubt' 2K cover, which dropped just hours after Reese revealed her first signature sneaker with Reebok.

With all the attention that players like Reese, Caitlin Clark and Paige Buecker are getting regularly in the WNBA realm, the focus on the league has never been higher.

