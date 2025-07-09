WNBA star makes surprise appearance on NBA 2K26 cover alongside Thunder star
By Matt Reed
The staggering growth of the WNBA isn't just limited to on-court attention any longer, and that became more evident Wednesday when the cover of the highly-popular NBA 2K26 video game series was released with a surprising twist.
While there were rumors floating recently about Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appearing on the cover, which turned out to be true, there was also a cool ode to WNBA star Angel Reese.
The Chicago Sky forward appears alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on the special 'Leave No Doubt' 2K cover, which dropped just hours after Reese revealed her first signature sneaker with Reebok.
With all the attention that players like Reese, Caitlin Clark and Paige Buecker are getting regularly in the WNBA realm, the focus on the league has never been higher.
