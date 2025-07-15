Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu headline WNBA 3-Point Contest
The WNBA's All-Star Weekend is nearly upon us, and fans are more excited than ever to watch all the entertainment unfold. And while the All-Star Game itself has drawn plenty of interest, the 3-Point Contest will possibly be an even bigger draw this season.
The W has some elite shooters, and when it comes to the contest, nobody has the same record as Sabrina Ionescu. Her 37 points in the final round in 2023, when she made 25 of 27 shots, is the best performance in the contest by either a man or a woman. She's back again this season.
In the 2025 iteration, she will be joined by none other than hometown hero and All-Star team captain Caitlin Clark. The WNBA shared the complete list of contestants on Tuesday.
Ionescu and Clark are joined by Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks, Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, and Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream. Gray is the defending champion; she won the competition in 2024.
Clark is shooting just 28.9 percent from 3-point range this season, which is less than ideal, but her skills are known to everyone, and she is also the ultimate competitor. Ionescu hasn't been much better, but history speaks for itself in her case.
Gray is the leading three-point maker in the W this year among qualified shooters; she's averaging 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. This will be a battle of heavyweights, and a must-watch for fans of the W.
