WNBA All-Star teams announced: Full roster details
The WNBA has been incredibly exciting in 2025, with the All-Star game just around the corner in July. Caitlin Clark was named the captain of one of the teams, with Napheesa Collier being named as the other.
The All-Star selections were all named recently, and the draft took place on Tuesday night. Clark and Collier both made several interesting picks, the complete rosters are listed below.
Team Clark
- Caitlin Clark (Indiana)
- Aliyah Boston (Indiana)
- Sabrina Ionescu (New York)
- A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas)
- Satou Sabally (Phoenix)
- Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana)
- Gabby Williams (Seattle)
- Sonia Citron (Washington)
- Kiki Iriafen (Washington)
- Jackie Young (Las Vegas)
- Kayla Thornton (Golden State)
Team Collier
- Napheesa Collier (Minnesota)
- Breanna Stewart (New York)
- Allisha Gray (Atlanta)
- Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle)
- Paige Bueckers (Dallas)
- Courtney Williams (Minnesota)
- Skylar Diggins (Seattle)
- Angel Reese (Chicago)
- Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix)
- Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles)
- Rhyne Howard (Atlanta)
It's interesting to see that the Fever star did not choose to draft her rival Angel Reese, or the No. 1 overall draft pick this season, Paige Bueckers. With her first pick, Caitlin chose none other than Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston.
She wsn't alone in picking her teammate, even Collier chose to grab Courtney Williams for her bench. On paper, it's safe to say that Team Clark looks stronger than Team Collier, boasting superstars like A'Ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu.
The WNBA All-Star game will take place on July 20, 2025, and it promises to be quite exciting for the fans.
