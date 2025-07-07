MLB News: Fired GM shades owner while interim manager job remains vacant
The Washington Nationals find themselves in an awkward situation on a couple fronts.
One week before the annual MLB Draft, the Nats fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez. In 2019 the pair guided the franchise to its first championship since it relocated from Montreal 20 years ago. This season, the team is off to a disapponiting 37-53 start — fifth place in the National League East.
Owner Mark Lerner issued a statement naming Mike DeBartolo the team's interim general manager, who will presumably preside over the draft room July 13-14.
In the aftermath of Sunday's blockbuster announcement, Rizzo told the Washington Post "the sun will come up tomorrow, that's the job, I had a great run, navigated that ownership group for almost 20 years."
One was a text message, the other a prepared statement, but the contrast in tone between Rizzo and Lerner's words Sunday couldn't be more clear.
While Lerner thanked Rizzo and Martinez in his statement, Rizzo didn't bother to mention the owner by name. "Navigated that ownership group" suggests the work of a soldier assigned to mine clearance on a battlefield more than a major league executive.
(In a prepared statement Monday, shared on Twitter/X by Chelsea Janes of the Post, Rizzo did thank the Lerner Family specifically.)
Meanwhile, the search for a new manager has stalled. Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reported Monday that Nationals bench coach Miguel Cairo was offered the position, but Cairo "wanted to think it over." If Cairo declines to succeed the man who hired him, Nationals Triple-A manager Matt LeCroy "would appear to be the guy if not."
The Nationals were looking to improve on their 71-win season from a year ago behind a young nucleus led by All-Stars James Wood and MacKenzie Gore. However, they're currently on pace for 67 wins. Plan A has failed. So far Plan B doesn't seem to be going smoothly, either.
