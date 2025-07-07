President Donald Trump wants another Washington Commanders name change
By Matt Reed
The Washington Commanders have had a lot of changes throughout their NFL history, and more recently, it's involved several name changes after decades of the league knowing the franchise as the Redskins.
RELATED: 49ers star George Kittle reveals next career move once NFL playing days are over
While the controversial name has been a common topic of conversation in NFL circles for years since the franchise moved away from the Redskins moniker, including during the Washington Football Team era, the Commanders have finally found success on the field with new ownership and star quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.
However, U.S. president Donald Trump made his opinion very clear on the Washington team name, suggesting that he wouldn't have changed their name from the Redskins if given the choice.
Trump's comments certainly don't indicate that another Washington name change is imminent, however, given the fact that the Commanders are seeking a new stadium in the Washington D.C. area, Pro Football Talk suggested that there could be a potential for it in the future.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
MLB: Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
MMA: Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
CFB: Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
VIRAL: Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field