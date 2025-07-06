Sparks throw shade at Sophie Cunningham after win over Fever
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Sparks picked up a big 89-87 victory over the Indiana Fever, as the two teams are fighting to stay in the playoff picture.
After the win, the Sparks' social team had a little fun with Fever star Sophie Cunningham and her recent comments about the league's future expansion.
Cunningham made comments that sounded like she was less than thrilled that the league had decided that Detroit and Cleveland would be future homes of franchises in the WNBA.
Cunningham's comments about the off the court lifestyles not being intriguing in those towns set off a ripple effect on social media. Unfortunately for Cunningham, the Sparks social team is aware of that.
In the post celebrating the Sparks' win, the social team posted that Indiana now has beef with not only Cleveland and Detroit, but now Los Angeles would be a problem.
The Fever star attempted to apologize for her comments about blue-collar cities by saying she didn't mean to speak down on the people in Cleveland or Detroit; she just meant that their cities still stink.
If Cunningham's goals were to be the heavy for Caitlin Clark, then bashing other towns would be the perfect gimmick. The Fever continues to be the focal point of the league, good or bad.
