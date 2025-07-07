Alex Cooper booed by Cubs fans during rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'

It doesn’t matter if you can't sing. There are three infallible rules for singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field:

1. Don’t make it about yourself.

2. Engage with the fans.

3. Sing with gusto, and finish with, “Let’s get some runs!”

Easy like Sunday morning. 🎤⚾️ pic.twitter.com/kN8UojiEiT