Alex Cooper booed by Cubs fans during rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'
By Tyler Reed
Baseball has long been about tradition. The traditions of baseball are why so many of us are in love with the game.
One tradition that has stood the test of time is the singing of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during the seventh inning stretch of Chicago Cubs games at Wrigley Field.
Many have been given the honor to sing along with the crowd, and popular podcast host Alex Cooper got her chance to be a part of the iconic moment.
However, the 'Call Her Daddy' host's dreams of serenading the crowd at Wrigley went incredibly wrong as the Chicago faithful booed her throughout the performance.
It appeared those in attendance would have preferred Cooper to take the job of singing the iconic song a little more seriously. Seconds into her performance, the crowd began booing until it painfully ended.
However, not all was bad for the Cubs fans in attendance. Chicago would take down the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0, winning the weekend series 2-1.
Even Richard Roeper chimed in on Cooper's performance. Roeper shared that whoever sings the song should not make it about themselves, engage with the fans, and sing with some pride. Maybe if Cooper is ever invited to run it back, she will take some notes on how to crush the performance.
