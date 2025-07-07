Patrick Mahomes says legendary NFL quarterback 'motivates me even more'
By Matt Reed
Patrick Mahomes has the chance to go down as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is using his connection with one of the game's biggest names to help elevate his game even further.
RELATED: President Donald Trump wants another Washington Commanders name change
Despite the fact that Mahomes has already won three Super Bowl championships in his young career, the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this past season has left the Kansas City signal caller hungry for more success, which has led him to talk with one of the greatest winners in sports.
Mahomes appeared on the Up and Adams show Monday to talk about his offseason and how he's approaching things since the Super Bowl loss, and he stated that he's sought advice from Tom Brady on how to bounce back and even that he motivates him to become an even better player.
“And having Tom [Brady], a guy like that say that, just motivates me even more. . ," Mahomes said on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. "It’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude. And I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me.”
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
MLB: Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
MMA: Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
CFB: Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
VIRAL: Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field