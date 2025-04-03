Which 20 NFL teams could feature on Hard Knocks next season?
By Matt Reed
The NFL has grown to new heights over recent years, and with that constant attention surrounding the league on and off the field it's created a bigger demand for following players and teams around during the offseason as well.
That's why shows like Hard Knocks have become so prevalent over the years, and why fans have been craving the unprecedented access to their favorite teams. Last year's show presented lots of drama and viral moments with the New York Giants featured, including the saga of the team losing Saquon Barkley during free agency.
This year, as many as 20 teams could be in the running to be featured on the program after there was a rules change as to which ones could appear on Hard Knocks.
There are still three major stipulations, including that teams cannot be featured if they have a first-year head coach, if they've been on the in-season edition of the program or appeared on the Training Camp show in the last eight years.
That leaves 20 teams, including the Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders and more.
