Weekend Roundup: NBA Finals set, Dodgers make statement, end of an era, and more
By Tyler Reed
June is here, and the sports calendar is heating up in the best of ways. Later this week, the NBA will take center stage with the start of the NBA Finals.
However, before we get there, let's take a look back at a jam-packed weekend full of major headlines. Here is the Weekend Roundup.
Stage Is Set
This past Saturday, the Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, setting up a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Those who are arguing that this will be the least watched Finals are a bunch of nerds. This is a fresh matchup that should bring the fireworks.
Diamond Statement
The New York Yankees avoided the sweep from the Los Angeles Dodgers by winning the final game of the three-game series. However, a statement was made by the reigning World Series champions.
The Dodgers made a statement with their 18-2 victory over the Yankees on Saturday. Now, fans of the Yankees will have this series in the back of their minds if these two meet in the Fall Classic one more time.
Not Really Goodbye
The end of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals meant the end of 'NBA on TNT'. The legendary crew will be making the move to ESPN next season after an incredible run on TNT.
The team may stay the same; however, a move to ESPN feels like the magic of this show will soon all be squeezed out by Mickey Mouse himself.
Awkward
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton expected his coronation to continue after the team bested the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
However, Haliburton had to watch Pascal Siakam hoist the conference MVP award, while the internet roasted the Pacers star for putting the cart ahead of the horse.
June Madness
The College Baseball World Series began over the weekend, and the tournament has already seen two major upsets before the start of the super regionals.
Both Vanderbilt and Texas were eliminated over the weekend, meaning the number one and two teams in college baseball would miss the super regionals. Let the chaos begin!
Trouble In The Big Apple
Mere moments after the Knicks were eliminated from the NBA postseason, a story was released on the team being frustrated with the play of Karl-Anthony Towns.
In what may have been the best chance for this version of the Knicks to make the NBA Finals, it appears the offseason turmoil has already begun.
Emotional Home Run
The Cincinnati Reds may have dropped their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs; however, Reds star Elly De La Cruz was dealing with a tragedy.
The Reds star's sister tragically passed away, and to honor her, De La Cruz decided to play on Sunday. During the game, De La Cruz hit a home run that ended with an emotional moment as he pointed toward the sky when reaching home plate. Baseball is a beautiful thing sometimes.
Massive Rematch
The NBA isn't the only league starting its championship series this week. On Wednesday, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will start their Stanley Cup rematch. Will it finally be Canada's year?
Beef On The Track
Scott McLaughlin's drama-filled Indianapolis 500 caused me to actually learn the name of a driver from the INDYCAR series.
On Sunday, McLaughlin found himself in the middle of the drama once again, after a crash in Sunday's race, Tony Kanaan called out McLaughlin's recent racing mishaps on social media, giving fans all the tea.
Wedding Season
It was a big weekend for those interested in the love lives of professional athletes. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and fiancee Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot.
Allen adds one ring to his life, while hoping that this upcoming football season will be another opportunity to get that one ring that Bills fans have longed to see.
Is That Bad?
The Colorado Rockies have made history for being bad. On Sunday, the team moved to 9-50 on the year, which is the most games played by any team before earning their tenth win.
Just looking at 9-50 doesn't seem real. It truly feels like a team would have to try and be that bad. It's a real shame the Rockies are this bad when they have some of the best uniforms in the MLB.
John Brenkus
If you were lucky enough to grow up watching ESPN's 'Sports Science', then you have heard the voice of John Brenkus numerous times, as he would explain the science behind the games that we all know and love.
On Sunday, the network announced the tragic passing of Brenkus, he was 54 years old.
Little League Move
Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer had a base running snafu that he would like to soon forget. During the team's 8-4 win over the Athletics, Springer had a spring in his step when he got to third base.
However, his hopping on the bag resulted in him being tagged out, creating a moment that would easily make the not top ten on ESPN.
Hot Streak
Scottie Scheffler continued his hot streak on the PGA Tour with a win in the Memorial Tournament. The weekend win would give Scheffler his third major win since May 4th, which somehow ties the same amount of wins the Rockies have had in that same time span.
Sports, got to love them.
Why Now?
I've put the summer body on hold for so long that we are now starting a new trend where we work toward having a six-pack for Christmas.
Since the holiday season is so far away, let's enjoy our fat summer with the release of the new Hershey's S'mores cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
The cake is set to release today, and I can assure you that I will be stopping by my nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes to give this one a try. Here's to making fat summer a thing.
It Belongs With Her
That's it for the Weekend Roundup. While I usually leave you with a tasty jam to start your week, this week, you can make your own choice of what Taylor Swift song to jam to during your trip to the 9 to 5.
Swift now owns her entire music catalog, and all weekend long, fans have celebrated the news of the musical star owning the tracks that made her one of the most popular musical icons of her generation.
I won't pretend to know every Swift song, but that Bon Iver joint is a certified bop in my household. Have a great week, everyone!