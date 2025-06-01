Toronto Blue Jays star suffers brutal base running gaffe
By Matt Reed
It's tough to consistently get on base at the MLB level, and while Toronto Blue Jays hitter George Springer has become one of the best to do its during his lengthy professional career the 35 year old made a crucial mistake during Sunday's game against the Athletics.
During a crucial point in the game, where the Blue Jays trailed 3-2 in the fifth inning, Springer found himself on third base with an opportunity for Toronto to level the score or even take the lead.
However, once Springer arrived at third he was tagged out in the most embarrassing of fashions while subtilely hopping up on down on the base.
It's certainly not something fans see every day at an MLB game, and while Toronto did come back to win the game 8-4 it's very likely that his Blue Jays teammates will be making jokes about the sequence for the rest of the season.
