Former 'Sports Science' co-creator, host John Brenkus passes away
By Matt Reed
'Sports Science' was a staple for sports fans of all ages for three years during the late 2000's on FSN and ESPN, and the sad news came along Sunday night that its co-creator and host, John Brenkus, passed away suddenly.
A statement was released on Brenkus' social media late Sunday evening following his death on May 31. The six-time Emmy Award-winning 'Sports Science' host shared lots of insightful sports data throughout his career while entertaining audiences in an unconventional analytics-based approach.
In the release it was revealed that Brenkus "had been battling depression" for some time and "lost his fight" at the end of May. The statement concluded with powerful words, encouraging anyone that struggles with depression to seek the help that they may need.
