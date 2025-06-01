NFL MVP Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld married in California ceremony
By Tyler Reed
Josh Allen had a monster season on the gridiron that earned him his first MVP award of his career, and his 2025 just got better.
On Saturday, Allen and fiancee Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot. Photos of the ceremony have begun trending on social media, as fans are gawking at Steinfeld's dress.
Not to overshadow Allen's career year on the field, but Steinfeld has had a mjor year on the big screen.
'Sinners' has been one of the hottest movies in recent memory, and Steinfeld's performance is a big reason why. The newlyweds announced their engagement back in November of 2024
Does this move make Allen-Steinfeld the new power couple of the NFL? That position has long belonged to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. However, the ring trumps all.
Honestly, this isn't pressure for Kelce and Swift to get married. I've got a quota of words to hit, and I know nothing about covering a wedding and feel that paparazzi shots of celebrity weddings are gross, and I hate it.
However, this is the life we live. Congratulations to the happy couple, and enjoy the honeymoon. Those cold Buffalo Sundays will be here before you know it. But that is probably something that Allen is looking forward to.
The Bills left last season with another terrible taste in their mouth. Maybe being a married man will give Allen the edge this year, just ask Kendrick Perkins.
