Ernie Johnson signs off 'Inside the NBA' for final time in emotional video
By Josh Sanchez
On Saturday night, the Eastern Conference Finals wrapped up as the NBA Finals were set with the Indiana Pacers taking care of business against the New York Knicks to secure a championship showdown with NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
But while it was a night of celebration, it was also an emotional night as TNT said goodbye to its iconic show, Inside the NBA.
At the end of the broadcast, host Ernie Johnson delivered a heartfelt send-off to the TNT viewers as the show prepares for its second act next season on ESPN.
Johnson delivered the emotional monologue alongside co-hosts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.
"Gratitude is the operative word for me," Johnson said. "Grateful that since 1989 I've been with this company. No matter what you call the company, I'll always be Turner. I'm grateful that I've worked with you guys, I'm grateful for all of the relationships we've built professionally and personally through the years.
"The craziness that you've seen, the nonsense and the foolishness and the top-notch basketball analysis, all of that stuff's going to be on ESPN or ABC, not on TNT. For that, we're sad. But I'm proud to say for the last time: thanks for watching us. It's the NBA on TNT."
Shaq also dropped the mic with an expletive-filled goodbye.
"We not coming to f*ck around," Shaq told the crowd which erupted in applause. "We kicking a**. We taking over"
Let's hope ESPN can carry on the tradition and Inside the NBA can continue to entertain its fans for years to come.
