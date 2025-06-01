NBA fans can’t believe it as Thunder-Pacers Finals matchup is confirmed
The Indiana Pacers got the job done in Game 6 against the New York Knicks, comfortably beating them 125-108 on Saturday night. This was a historic moment for Indy, who find themselves back in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
As the NBA world turns its eyes to the Finals, one fact stands out. Either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers will win their first championship in franchise history. While that prospect is an exciting one, and both teams play beautiful basketball, a lot of fans still can't believe the matchup.
"Wow, it'll be one of the least watched finals ever," one fan wrote. "Literally gonna be Pacers losing by 40-60 in 4 games. Nobody is watching i promise u that," said another.
"Imiss the simpler times of a guaranteed Warriors & Cavs finals. Now we got this," a third fan said. "All 30 fans are probably crazy hype rn," another fan hilariously wrote.
While there are those that don't love the matchup, plenty are quite excited as well.
"I wonder if the Pacers win, where they would rank this run all-time," a fan said. "This Indiana Cinderella run can only be capped with a championship," another fan wrote.
"Great Pacers run, but OKC is going to sweep the Finals," a seventh fan said.
No matter what happens, the series between these two teams, led by two young superstars in Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is sure to entertain. It may not be a matchup between the most storied franchises, but both have the chance to etch their name into history for the first time.
