New York Knicks 'expressed frustration' with star's defense during NBA Playoffs
By Matt Reed
While New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau appears safe losing his job this offseaason, one Knicks star might not be so lucky based on a recent report after their NBA Playoffs exit against the Indiana Pacers.
RELATED: New York Knicks reportedly keeping Tom Thibodeau after NBA Playoffs loss
The Athletic's James L. Edwards III and Fred Katz are reporting that members of the Knicks coaching staff and players "expressed frustration" over Karl-Anthony Towns throughout the postseason for his lack of defensive awareness.
Their report even went as far as to say that Towns wasn't able to explain some of his decision-making on the defensive end of the court, which led to some key mistakes as New York went deeper into the playoffs.
While the Knicks traded for Towns back in 2024 in a deal that sent Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves, there's already been speculation throughout the playoffs that the New York big man could be a potential player that the team looks to move on from next season.
However, Towns' offensive ability was a huge reason why the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals after the veteran big man and Jalen Brunson joined elite NBA company after scoring over 20 points in five straight conference finals games.
