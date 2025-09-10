Wednesday Roundup: 49ers lose Kittle, Schwarber stays hot, and more
By Tyler Reed
Happy Wednesday morning to you. There may not have been any football on the docket last night, but there was still some major news from the NFL.
The MLB season is heating up, and one Philadelphia Phillies star is continuing to see grapefruits at the plate. Let's dive right into the action this morning.
MORE: RANKED: NFL’s Top 10 Rushing Leaders After Week 1
This is the Wednesday Roundup.
Kittle Out
The San Francisco 49ers have placed tight end George Kittle on the IR after the star tight end suffered a hamstring injury in the team's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Last season, the 49ers were decimated by injury. It appears that is going to be the case in 2025 as well.
MORE: Ranked: Top 2026 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Prospects
Fear Schwarber
The Philadelphia Phillies have a comfortable nine-game lead on the New York Mets in the National League East as the MLB season winds down. One reason the Phillies have been so dominant this season has been the year Kyle Schwarber has had at the plate.
On Tuesday night, Schwarber hit his 50th home run of the season. Schwarber's 50th dinger has him in first for most home runs in the National League. However, Cal "Big Dumper" Raleigh leads the entire league with 53.
ESPN has decided to extend the last great sports talk show... Deion Sanders makes a stunning quarterback decision for Colorado... Justin Jefferson had a heartwarming moment with a fan after the Minnesota Vikings' win on Monday night... The 2018 NFL Draft class is making a case for the greatest of all time... Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl is interested in stepping into politics... Boise State releases beautiful hand-painted helmets.
That's it for the Wednesday Roundup. We have one more sleep until the NFL is back in our lives with the start of Week 2.
Have a great day!
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill
MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick