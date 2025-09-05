Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations
Since he took over the Los Angeles Clippers, former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer has widely been regarded as one of the league's best owners. However, with the recent allegations that he circumvented the salary cap for Kawhi Leonard, this has now come into question.
Pablo Torre reported that Leonard received $28 million from Aspiration in an endorsement deal that was reportedly a 'no-show job.' What makes it suspect is that the company had received significant funding from Ballmer. With allegations flying since the report came out, Ballmer recently spoke out.
"We were done with Kawhi. We were done with Aspiration," Ballmer told ESPN. "The deals were all locked and loaded. Then they asked to be introduced to Kawhi. Under the rules, we can introduce our sponsors to our athletes. We just can't be involved. We made an introduction. ... Where could any of this circumvention have happened? It didn't. It couldn't have."
"I don't know why they did what they did. I really don't. Any speculation would be crazy. These are guys who committed fraud. They conned me. I made an investment in these guys thinking it was on the up-and-up, and they conned me. At this stage, I cannot predict what they might have done anything they did, let alone the contract with Kawhi."
Ballmer and the Clippers have unequivocally denied the allegations of any under-the-table dealing. However, it's hard to say at this point what actually went on. One thing is for sure: this story has the entire NBA fanbase on the edge of their seats.
