ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick
The Philadelphia Eagles capped an outstanding season last year by winning Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. You would think head coach Nick Sirianni would be more excited to celebrate his team’s accomplishments.
However, Sirianni has said he had no idea the organization would be raising a Super Bowl banner ahead of its season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Perhaps an obsession with Xs and Os — a common trait among the great coaches of all-time — isn't compatible with an obsession with banners.
Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky compared Sirianni and his star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, to the greatest QB-coach duo of all time.
"Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are the modern-day Bill Belichick and Tom Brady," Orlovsky said while appearing on ESPN’s Get Up.
“Jalen’s just robotic and maniacal and very focused, not out in the public … it just feels like their alignment and the way that they’re so hyper-focused and blocking out the noise, it’s very Belichick-Brady like.”
MORE: Thanks to Bill Belichick, UNC vs TCU commands a strong celebrity crowd
Hearing such words might make Eagles fans wonder if dominating the NFL for an extended period of time, like the Patriots once did, could be in the cards in Philadelphia.
It's most likely a long shot, or at least an unimaginably long way to go, for Sirianni and Hurts to reach the heights that Brady and Belichick climbed to during their two-decade partnership in New England.
Every road begins with a single step. For now Eagles fans can hope the duo will someday follow the same path taken by the Brady-Belichick Patriots dynasty.
